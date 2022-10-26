CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Moldova will not be able to become a member of the European Union in the foreseeable future, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik.

"Moldova will not be a member of the EU, neither today, nor tomorrow, nor in the foreseeable future," Dodon said.

Dodon pointed to numerous countries which have been waiting for decades for their applications to join the bloc to be accepted, which the ex-Moldovan leader doubts will happen.

According to him, the statements of the Moldovan government about European integration are propaganda for the people.

Such European values as support for the LGBT community or tough government measures against protesters are not close to Moldova, Dodon noted.

"We must be friends with everyone, so there will be no Europe, there will be no European Union. We must proceed from our interests," Dodon said.

The heads of state and government of EU countries approved granting Moldova and Ukraine the status of candidates to join the union on June 23. The European Council will take further steps after the candidate countries fulfill the conditions formulated by the European Commission.

In October, Moldova hosted the first meeting of the European integration commission, which discussed the need for reforms in various areas and called for the creation of 35 working groups to change local legislation to European standards.