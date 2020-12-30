Ex-Moldovan President Upbeat About Prospects for Snap Parliamentary Elections in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldova's former President Igor Dodon said Wednesday that he expects his party to be victorious in the next parliamentary elections, which he believes will take place in 2021

Dodon was re-elected the leader of the Socialist Party earlier in the day, reclaiming the position he gave up after becoming president of the small Eastern European nation four years ago.

"We will have two goals next year: strengthening the Socialist Party and preparing for and winning the early parliamentary elections, which I am certain will be held next year," he told reporters.

Dodon's party holds a slim majority in the 101-seat legislature. He said it would not enter into a coalition and urged newly elected President Maia Sandu to launch a process that would allow the parliament to move closer to a snap election.