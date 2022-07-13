UrduPoint.com

Ex-Moldovan President Voronin Says Country Not Even 20% Ready For EU Candidate Status

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Ex-Moldovan President Voronin Says Country Not Even 20% Ready for EU Candidate Status

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Moldova was not even 20% ready to receive the status of a candidate for the European Union, former Moldovan President Vladimir Voronin said on Tuesday.

"We were not even 20% ready to receive the status of a candidate for EU accession in any of the areas. We are in the EU waiting room," Voronin told the N4 broadcaster.

The authorities need to work very hard and adopt many new laws, as well as carry out reforms, according to Voronin.

The heads of state and government of the EU approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union on June 23. The European Council will take further steps after the candidate countries fulfill the conditions formulated by the European Commission. Moldova is yet to resolve the issue of the breakaway region of Transnistria, 60% of whose population is Russian and Ukrainian.

