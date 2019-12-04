Ex-Moldovan Prime Minister Filat Says Not Returning to Politics After Release From Custody

Former Moldovan Prime Minister Vladimir Filat told reporters on Wednesday that he was not going to rejoin the Liberal Democratic Party (PLDM) and return to politics

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Former Moldovan Prime Minister Vladimir Filat told reporters on Wednesday that he was not going to rejoin the Liberal Democratic Party (PLDM) and return to politics.

On Tuesday, Moldova's Court of Appeal ruled to release Filat from custody. He had been sentenced to 9 years in prison on charges of corruption and bank fraud on June 27, 2016.

"I will not return to the PLDM and I will not accept the proposal to become the party chairman," Filat said at a briefing.

The former politician noted that he was not going to engage in politics or run in the presidential election next fall.

Filat, a founder of the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova, served as the Moldovan prime minister from September 2009 to April 2013.

On October 15, 2015, he was stripped of his parliamentary immunity and arrested. According to prosecutors, he was involved in the Moldovan bank fraud scandal that erupted in 2014, when a total of $1 billion was stolen from three banks Banca de Economii, Unibank and Banca Sociala. Filat was also accused of having taken bribes in the amount of $250 million from the former mayor of the Moldovan city of Orhei.