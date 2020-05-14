Ex-Montenegrin Interior Chief Calls Crackdown on Protesters Act of Terror

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Former Montenegrin Interior Minister Goran Danilovic accused the center-left government on Thursday of terrorizing the majority Orthodox Christian population.

Dozens of worshippers were arrested during violent clashes with police on Wednesday, a day after eight Serbian Orthodox Church clerics were detained for 72 hours for organizing thousands-strong religious processions despite a ban on mass gatherings over the coronavirus outbreak.

"People will not silently tolerate terrorism and tyranny. The government must take responsibility for the aftermath and for inappropriate treatment of its own people," Danilovic told Sputnik.

He argued that the authorities had abused their powers to crack down on protesters in the cities of Niksic and Pljevlja. Police used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowds who pelted them with rocks. Several protesters were hurt, as well as 26 officers.