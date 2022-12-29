UrduPoint.com

Ex-NATO Chief Rasmussen To Visit Taiwan Next Week - Taipei

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Ex-NATO Chief Rasmussen to Visit Taiwan Next Week - Taipei

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen will travel to Taiwan early next month for talks with the island's dignitaries, the Taiwanese foreign affairs office said Thursday.

"The ministry... cordially welcomes the former secretary general and co-founder of the Alliance of Democracies, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who will visit Taiwan from January 3-5," a statement read.

The former Danish prime minister will meet with Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen, her deputy Lai Ching-te, foreign affairs chief Joseph Wu as well as lawmakers and think-tank representatives.

The ministry touted Rasmussen's upcoming visit as a show of his strong support for Taiwan, which China sees as its territory. It said Chinese "military threat" would be discussed.

Taiwan and China have been at odds since the end of a civil war in 1949. Beijing has insisted that other countries should respect the one-China principle after a visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei in August unleashed a wave of political pilgrimage to Taiwan.

