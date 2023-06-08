UrduPoint.com

Ex-NATO Chief Says Possibility Exists That Some Countries Might Send Troops To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Ex-NATO Chief Says Possibility Exists That Some Countries Might Send Troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen said Wednesday that a group of NATO countries might take individual actions and deploy troops in Ukraine in the event of member states failing to provide security guarantees to Kiev at the NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius in July.

"If NATO cannot agree on a clear path forward for Ukraine, there is a clear possibility that some countries individually might take action. We know that Poland is very engaged in providing concrete assistance to Ukraine. And I wouldn't exclude the possibility that Poland would engage even stronger in this context on a national basis and be followed by the Baltic states, maybe including the possibility of troops on the ground ... I think the Poles would seriously consider going in and assemble a coalition of the willing if Ukraine doesn't get anything in Vilnius," the Guardian quoted Rasmussen as saying.

Rasmussen said security guarantees need to cover intelligence sharing, joint Ukraine training, NATO interoperability, enhanced ammunition production and arms supply.

The ex-NATO official also said that "some Nato allies might be in favour of the security guarantees to actually avoid a real discussion on Ukraine's membership aspirations," adding that "they hope that by providing security guarantees, they can avoid this question.

"

"I don't think that is possible. I think the NATO issue will be raised at the summit in Vilnius. I've spoken with several eastern European leaders, and there is a group of hardcore, eastern central European allies that want at least a clear path for Ukraine towards NATO membership," he said.

Even if Ukraine would not receive an invitation to join NATO in Vilnius, it could be extended in Washington next year, Rasmussen said, noting that "anything less than that would be a disappointment to Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he expected to receive security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius, scheduled from July 11-12, and a clear invitation to join the alliance. He said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Kiev had yet to receive a clear positive decision on the country's accession to NATO and the European Union.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Washington European Union Vilnius Kiev Alliance Poland Lithuania July Event From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

9 hours ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

9 hours ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

9 hours ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

9 hours ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.