Ex-NATO Chief Says Possibility Exists That Some Countries Might Send Troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen said Wednesday that a group of NATO countries might take individual actions and deploy troops in Ukraine in the event of member states failing to provide security guarantees to Kiev at the NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius in July.

"If NATO cannot agree on a clear path forward for Ukraine, there is a clear possibility that some countries individually might take action. We know that Poland is very engaged in providing concrete assistance to Ukraine. And I wouldn't exclude the possibility that Poland would engage even stronger in this context on a national basis and be followed by the Baltic states, maybe including the possibility of troops on the ground ... I think the Poles would seriously consider going in and assemble a coalition of the willing if Ukraine doesn't get anything in Vilnius," the Guardian quoted Rasmussen as saying.

Rasmussen said security guarantees need to cover intelligence sharing, joint Ukraine training, NATO interoperability, enhanced ammunition production and arms supply.

The ex-NATO official also said that "some Nato allies might be in favour of the security guarantees to actually avoid a real discussion on Ukraine's membership aspirations," adding that "they hope that by providing security guarantees, they can avoid this question.

"I don't think that is possible. I think the NATO issue will be raised at the summit in Vilnius. I've spoken with several eastern European leaders, and there is a group of hardcore, eastern central European allies that want at least a clear path for Ukraine towards NATO membership," he said.

Even if Ukraine would not receive an invitation to join NATO in Vilnius, it could be extended in Washington next year, Rasmussen said, noting that "anything less than that would be a disappointment to Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he expected to receive security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius, scheduled from July 11-12, and a clear invitation to join the alliance. He said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Kiev had yet to receive a clear positive decision on the country's accession to NATO and the European Union.