Open Menu

Ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy Launches US Senate Bid In 2024 Election Key To Chamber's Balance

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Ex-Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy Launches US Senate Bid in 2024 Election Key to Chamber's Balance

Former US Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy said on Tuesday that he is running as a Republican in 2024 for one of the state of Montana's seats in the US Senate, which is currently held by Democratic US Senator Jon Tester

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Former US Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy said on Tuesday that he is running as a Republican in 2024 for one of the state of Montana's seats in the US Senate, which is currently held by Democratic US Senator Jon Tester.

"I fought to protect our nation - I'm answering the call to serve again," Sheehy said in a statement via Twitter. "I'm running for US Senate to bring leadership back to Washington and protect Montana."

The 2024 US Senate election in Montana is set to be one of the most critical races in determining the upper chamber's balance, with Tester up for re-election as the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is led by Republican US Senator for Montana Steve Daines, has been actively recruiting Sheehy to run in the 2024 race against Tester, US media reported earlier this year.

Sheehy completed several deployments and hundreds of missions as a Navy SEAL Officer and Team Leader, including deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, South America, and the Pacific region, according to his campaign website. US Congressman for Montana Ryan Zinke also served as a US Navy SEAL.

In 2014, Sheehy founded the aerial firefighting company Bridger Aerospace, the campaign site said.

Sheehy's positions include advocating for the agricultural and veterans communities in Congress, protecting Social Security and Medicare benefits, funding the US military, and making the United States "energy dominant and independent," the site said.

Related Topics

Election Afghanistan Senate Washington Twitter Iraq Company Montana United States SITE Chamber Congress Media Race

Recent Stories

US Has Legal, Practical Concerns About Proposed UN ..

US Has Legal, Practical Concerns About Proposed UN-Backed Tribunal on Russia - S ..

7 minutes ago
 Israeli President Highlights Importance of War on ..

Israeli President Highlights Importance of War on Terror in Call With Palestinia ..

11 minutes ago
 AGP submits details of 102 arrested accused in SC

AGP submits details of 102 arrested accused in SC

7 minutes ago
 Four persons injured in clash between two groups

Four persons injured in clash between two groups

8 minutes ago
 Two outlaws held after shootout in Faislabad

Two outlaws held after shootout in Faislabad

8 minutes ago
 District and session judge ordered to release pris ..

District and session judge ordered to release prisoners involved in minor crimes ..

8 minutes ago
ECB's Enria Pushes EU Banks to Speed Up Exit From ..

ECB's Enria Pushes EU Banks to Speed Up Exit From Russia

11 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) trainin ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) training course concludes

8 minutes ago
 MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineerin ..

MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineering Programmes

20 minutes ago
 Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Develop ..

Chinese President Ready to Continue Steady Development of Relations With New Zea ..

31 minutes ago
 Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Co ..

Arraignment of Trump's Aide Walt Nauta in Miami Court Postponed to July 6 - Repo ..

31 minutes ago
 Stocks tread water as investors track China, Russi ..

Stocks tread water as investors track China, Russia news

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World