WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Former US Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy said on Tuesday that he is running as a Republican in 2024 for one of the state of Montana's seats in the US Senate, which is currently held by Democratic US Senator Jon Tester.

"I fought to protect our nation - I'm answering the call to serve again," Sheehy said in a statement via Twitter. "I'm running for US Senate to bring leadership back to Washington and protect Montana."

The 2024 US Senate election in Montana is set to be one of the most critical races in determining the upper chamber's balance, with Tester up for re-election as the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is led by Republican US Senator for Montana Steve Daines, has been actively recruiting Sheehy to run in the 2024 race against Tester, US media reported earlier this year.

Sheehy completed several deployments and hundreds of missions as a Navy SEAL Officer and Team Leader, including deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, South America, and the Pacific region, according to his campaign website. US Congressman for Montana Ryan Zinke also served as a US Navy SEAL.

In 2014, Sheehy founded the aerial firefighting company Bridger Aerospace, the campaign site said.

Sheehy's positions include advocating for the agricultural and veterans communities in Congress, protecting Social Security and Medicare benefits, funding the US military, and making the United States "energy dominant and independent," the site said.