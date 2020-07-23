Ex-Nazi camp guard, 93, gets two-year suspended sentence: German court

A 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard was handed a suspended sentence of two years in prison on Thursday as a court in Hamburg found him guilty of complicity in WWII atrocities

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard was handed a suspended sentence of two years in prison on Thursday as a court in Hamburg found him guilty of complicity in WWII atrocities.

In what could be one of the last such cases of surviving Nazi guards, Bruno Dey was convicted for his role in the killing of 5,230 people when he was a teenaged SS tower guard at the Stutthof camp near what was then Danzig, now Gdansk, in Poland.