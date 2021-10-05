UrduPoint.com

Ex-Nazi Death Camp Secretary Released From Custody After Attempt To Flee - Court

Ex-Nazi Death Camp Secretary Released From Custody After Attempt to Flee - Court

A court in the German town of Itzehoe released 96-year-old Irmgard Furchner, on trial for being an accessory to the murder of 11,000 prisoners at a Nazi death camp where she worked as a secretary during the Second World War, despite her previous attempt to flee

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) A court in the German town of Itzehoe released 96-year-old Irmgard Furchner, on trial for being an accessory to the murder of 11,000 prisoners at a Nazi death camp where she worked as a secretary during the Second World War, despite her previous attempt to flee.

The woman was supposed to appear before the court on September 30 but failed to do so. According to the court, on that day, Furchner got a cab and departed in an unknown direction. She was, however, found, arrested and put in a temporary detention facility.

"Yes, we confirm (the release from custody)," a court spokesperson told Sputnik.

At the same time, the court ordered for precautions to be put in place, according to a statement by the court's press service obtained by Sputnik.

The trial will restart on October 19 and last until next summer.

Furchner worked at the Stutthof death camp between June 1943 and April 1945. She handled the bulk of correspondence by Stutthof's SS commandant Paul-Werner Hoppe but claims that she knew nothing of systemic murders in the camp.

The camp, set up in 1935 east of Gdansk, held over 100,000 inmates, including Jews, Polish guerrilla fighters, Soviet prisoners of war and many others.

