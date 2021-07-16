UrduPoint.com
Ex-Nazi Death Camp Secretary To Go On Trial In September

Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) A 96-year-old woman in Germany will appear before the court on September 30 on charges of complicity in the murder of 11,000 prisoners at a death camp Stutthof in the 1940s, the first such case against a female Nazi collaborator in years.

A court in the town of Itzehoe near Hamburg ruled on Friday to begin main proceedings in the case of Irmgard Furchner, who was employed as a secretary to the camp's commandant at the age of 18 or 19. Her case is being tried by a youth justice court judge.

"The 3rd Grand Youth Chamber of the Itzehoe District Court decided on July 16, 2021, to open the main procedure into a former civilian employee of the Stutthof concentration camp," a statement read.

The camp was set up by the Nazis in 1939 to house civilian war prisoners and became a concentration camp in 1942. As the allies advanced, it was converted to an extermination camp in 1944 and was liberated by Soviet troops in May 1945.

Furchner worked at the camp between June 1943 and April 1945. She handled the bulk of correspondence by Stutthof's SS commandant Paul-Werner Hoppe but claimed that she knew nothing of systematic murders, mostly of Jews, Polish guerrillas and Soviet prisoners of war.

