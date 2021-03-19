Ex-Nazi Oberlander Lawyers Ask to Halt Deportation Proceedings, Accuse Canada of Cover-Up

Lawyers for Helmut Oberlander have asked for permanent stay of deportation proceedings against the former Schutzstaffel (SS) member accusing Canada of withholding sensitive documents critical to the case, documents filed in the Federal Court of Canada and made public on Friday revealed

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Lawyers for Helmut Oberlander have asked for permanent stay of deportation proceedings against the former Schutzstaffel (SS) member accusing Canada of withholding sensitive documents critical to the case, documents filed in the Federal Court of Canada and made public on Friday revealed.

The 96-year-old's legal counsel say that federal prosecutors withheld confidential documents from the 1986-87 Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals in Canada report, better known as the Deschênes Commission, according to which the commission never established clear evidence of Oberlander's participation in any war crimes or crimes against humanity.

"It is submitted that this is one of the rare cases in which a stay of further proceedings before the Immigration Division is warranted on a permanent basis. The Minister [of Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada's] conduct is high-handed, egregious and patently unfair," the documents filed on Thursday said.

Lawyers for the former Nazi proposed, alternatively, that proceedings be temporarily stayed until the Governor in Council concludes whether to reconsider the decision to strip Oberlander of his Canadian passport in light of the new information, the court documents said.