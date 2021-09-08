TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Former Nazi Helmut Oberlander's attorney opened the second day of deportation hearings by Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) with a request to halt proceedings, alleging that the defense was hamstrung by the Canadian government.

Oberlander's legal counsel, Ronald Poulton, argued that the Canadian government withheld sensitive documents for years, which impaired the former death squad member's ability to mount an effective defense, in seeking a temporary stay.

A confidential portion of the Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals in Canada report - better known as the Deschenes Commission - revealed that there was no evidence his client participated in any executions or shot anyone during the war, Oberlander's lawyer claimed.

Poulton emphasized that the search for the sensitive documents began as soon as Oberlander became aware of their existence.

Crown attorneys, meanwhile, assert that Oberlander was aware of the contents of the Deschenes report since the late 1980s when it was completed.

On Tuesday, in the first of the four-day hearing, the defense introduced a motion to conduct the admissibility hearing against the former death squad member in private, barring members of the media and public from observing the proceedings.

However, IRB Immigration Division member Karen Greenwood dismissed the motion put forth by Oberlander, the immigration board's spokesperson said in a statement to reporters.

Oberlander's legal team has also introduced supplementary arguments to the bid to have the former death squad member's deportation hearings halted, claiming his debilitated physical state renders him unable to mount a defense against the allegations he is accused of.

According to a report drafted by Oberlander's physician, the 97-year-old is not expected to "survive much beyond the summer" and has lost most cognitive function.

The 96-year-old Oberlander has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Canadian government since 1995, when the latter began trying to strip Ukrainian-born ex-SS member of his citizenship, citing his failure to disclose his links to death squads. After a lengthy legal battle, Oberlander was stripped of his citizenship for the fourth time and final time in 2017 and Canada's Supreme Court issued a ruling last December that blocked any possibility for Oberlander to appeal this decision.