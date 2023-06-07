UrduPoint.com

Ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Submits Paperwork for 2024 Presidential Bid - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie officially filed his paperwork to run for US president in the 2024 election, a Federal Election Commission filing revealed on Tuesday.

"I hereby designate the following named political committee as my Principal Campaign Committee for the 2024 election(s), CHRIS CHRISTIE FOR PRESIDENT, INC.," the filing said.

Christie joins a crowded race for the Republican nomination in the presidential election that includes former President Donald Trump, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork to run for president on Monday, but is expected to officially announce his bid soon.

Christie ran against Trump during the 2020 presidential race and later became an aide for his campaign.

