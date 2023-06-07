UrduPoint.com

Ex-New Jersey Governor Christie Joins 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Race

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Ex-New Jersey Governor Christie Joins 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Race

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie officially announced he will join the 2024 Republican presidential Primary race.

"I intend to seek the Republican nomination for president of the United States in 2024 and I want your support," Christie said Tuesday evening.

Christie in a tweet after the announcement said he is running "because the truth still matters."

"We need leaders that are willing to stand up and tell it like it is. That's what this campaign is about. I'm the only candidate who can take on (former US president) Donald Trump and tell the truth. Every other Republican thinks they can tiptoe around him. I don't tiptoe," he said.

Earlier in the day, Christie filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president.

Related Topics

Governor Election Commission Of Pakistan Trump United States Race

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

4 hours ago
 Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

5 hours ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

5 hours ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

5 hours ago
 Early completion of under-construction dams impera ..

Early completion of under-construction dams imperative: Minister for Water Resou ..

5 hours ago
 Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnar ..

Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnaround Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.