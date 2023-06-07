Ex-New Jersey Governor Christie Joins 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Race

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie officially announced he will join the 2024 Republican presidential Primary race.

"I intend to seek the Republican nomination for president of the United States in 2024 and I want your support," Christie said Tuesday evening.

Christie in a tweet after the announcement said he is running "because the truth still matters."

"We need leaders that are willing to stand up and tell it like it is. That's what this campaign is about. I'm the only candidate who can take on (former US president) Donald Trump and tell the truth. Every other Republican thinks they can tiptoe around him. I don't tiptoe," he said.

Earlier in the day, Christie filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president.