Ex-New York City Mayor Bloomberg Nominated to Chair US Defense Innovation Board - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin nominated former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to chair the Defense Innovation Board, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"The secretary has nominated Mr.

Michael Bloomberg to serve as the chair of the Defense Innovation Board to leverage his experience and strategic insights on innovation, business and public service," Kirby said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Bloomberg, a billionaire who ran for US president in 2020, will ensure the Defense Department has access to the best science, technology and innovation, Kirby said.

The Defense Innovation Board is an independent advisory board established in 2016 to bring the best technological innovation from Silicon Valley to the US military.