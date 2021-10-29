UrduPoint.com

Ex-New York Governor Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime - Albany City Court Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

Ex-New York Governor Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime - Albany City Court Spokesperson

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a sex crime in the Albany City Court, New York State courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen said.

"A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court," Chalfen said in a statement. "As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly."

