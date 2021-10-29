UrduPoint.com

Ex-New York Governor's Spokesman Says State Attorney General Using Post For Political Gain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:57 PM

Ex-New York Governor's Spokesman Says State Attorney General Using Post for Political Gain

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's spokesman said on Friday that State Attorney General Letitia James, who pursued allegations of sexual misconduct against the governor, used her position for political gain and violated the law

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's spokesman said on Friday that State Attorney General Letitia James, who pursued allegations of sexual misconduct against the governor, used her position for political gain and violated the law.

"Tish James used her office to attack the Governor for her own political benefit and she violated the law in the process," Cuomo's spokesman, Rich Azzopardi, said in a press release.

On Thursday, a court in New York charged Cuomo with a sex crime over allegations he forcibly touched a former aide in December 2020.

