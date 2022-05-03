Ex-New York Officer Found Guilty of Beating DC Police at US Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) A Federal jury found retired New York Police Department officer Thomas Webster guilty of assaulting a Washington, DC counterpart during the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"A retired New York Police Department officer was found guilty today by a federal jury of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon during the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," the release said.

Webster, 56, of the village of Florida, New York, was the first person to face charges that included assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon which is a felony, the release added.

According to the release, during the assault on the Capitol Webster shoved a metal gate into a DC Metropolitan Police Department officer's body and tried to hit him with a US Marine Corps flagpole. Webster, the release added, tackled the officer, choked him, and tried to remove his helmet and gas mask.

Almost 800 people have been charged for crimes related to the Capitol riot since January 6, 2021. This includes more than 250 people who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation continues.