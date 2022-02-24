UrduPoint.com

Ex-New York Police Sergeants Union Chief Charged With Theft - US Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The former President of the New York Police Department's Sergeants Benevolent Association has been charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of Dollars from the organization through the use of fake expense reports, the US Justice Department said.

"Edward D. Mullins, the former President of the Sergeants Benevolent Association ("SBA"), the union that represents all current and former Sergeants of the New York City Police Department, was charged with one count of wire fraud in connection with a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the SBA, through the submission of fraudulent expense reports," the Justice Department said in a news release on Wednesday.

For nearly two decades, from around 2002 to October 2021, Mullins was entrusted to look after the welfare of SBA's membership as its president, but was instead perpetrating a scheme to steal from the union and its members, the release said.

The fraud committed by Mullins included using his personal credit card to pay for meals at high-end restaurants and purchasing luxury personal items, and then submitting false and inflated expense reports to the SBA, seeking reimbursement for those bills as legitimate SBA expenditures, the release said.

"Altogether, Mullins was reimbursed for over $1 million in expenses from the SBA, the majority of which was fraudulently obtained," the release added.

Mullins surrendered to the FBI in Manhattan on Wednesday morning and was brought before US Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein, according to the release.

