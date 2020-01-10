Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn Said 'Came to Life' After Arriving in Beirut on December 30

(@imziishan)

Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn said in an interview with France Inter radio broadcaster on Friday that the arrival to his native Lebanon on December 30 had reinvigorated him after a year of being under house arrest

The Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin turned up in Beirut, which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, on New Year's Eve after skipping bail in Tokyo, where he was to be tried over alleged financial misconduct.

"Since November 19, 2018, I have been living 'under anesthesia.' I think that on December 30, 2019, when I arrived in Beirut, I came to life, despite the fact that I am fugitive. I am getting oxygen and regaining an interest in life that I had completely lost," Ghosn said.

Asked whether he was concerned that he fled from punishment in a democratic country, Ghosn said that there was no democracy and justice in Japan.

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and placed under house arrest to await trial. It remains unknown how he sidestepped Japanese law enforcement and crossed international borders without his Brazilian, French and Lebanese passports.

On Thursday, a court in Lebanon banned Ghosn from leaving the country after prosecutors received an Interpol Red Notice for the businessman's arrest. However, a source in Lebanon's Palace of Justice told Sputnik that the temporary travel ban for Ghosn was merely standard procedure and that his extradition had been ruled out, as it was not provided for under Lebanese law.