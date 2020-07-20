UrduPoint.com
Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn Says Failed To Attend Hearing In France Over 'Technical Obstacle'

Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn Says Failed to Attend Hearing in France Over 'Technical Obstacle'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who escaped from Japan last December while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper that he did not attend his hearing by French justice in the city of Nanterre on July 13 due to a "technical obstacle," as his passport was in Lebanon.

"My lawyers have been discussing the terms of this hearing for several weeks. There is a technical obstacle. My passport is in the hands of the Prosecutor General of Lebanon because Japan issued an international warrant for my arrest. I also want to make sure that I am guaranteed safety and freedom of movement," Ghosn said.

Since France does not have an extradition agreement with Japan, Ghosn could feel safe in the European country, according to the newspaper. Commenting on the remark, the ex-chairman said that to get to France it was necessary to cross other countries.

"No one can assure me that the trip will be without interruption and without incident.

The judge could, for example, interrogate me in Beirut, where I am ready to answer all his questions," Ghosn added.

Ghosn, a Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin, was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 on charges of underreporting income during his time as chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

Since April 2019, Ghosn had been under house arrest and under close surveillance, awaiting trial. However, on New Year's Eve he issued a statement saying that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon. Ghosn was believed to have fled Japan by private jet presumably inside a box for musical instruments.

Japan's investigative bodies proceeded to request that Interpol issue the so-called red notice for Ghosn, which led to a court in Lebanon banning the ex-CEO from leaving the country. However, Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

