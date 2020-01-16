Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan CEO who recently fled from Japan to Lebanon while under house arrest, used the company's money for organizing private events abroad, media reported on Thursday, citing a fresh Nissan report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan CEO who recently fled from Japan to Lebanon while under house arrest, used the company's money for organizing private events abroad, media reported on Thursday, citing a fresh Nissan report.

The report that has recently been presented to the Tokyo Stock Exchange by Nissan said that the Amsterdam-based joint venture, Renault-Nissan BV, a management company owned by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance previously chaired by Ghosn, provided money for a party in the Palace of Versailles in France and covered expenses for guests' attendance at Rio de Janeiro's Carnival, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Ghosn's detention is related to accusations that he significantly underreported his income during his time as a chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid 7.8 billion Yen ($71 million) in salary from 2010-2018, but prosecutors allege that he was in fact paid 17 billion yen.

On New Year's Eve, Ghosn issued a statement, saying that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon. Japan's investigative bodies sent a request to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a Red Notice wanted persons notice for Ghosn, which led to a court in Lebanon banning the ex-CEO from leaving the country.