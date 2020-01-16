UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn Spent Company's Funds To Cover Expenses For Private Events - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:32 PM

Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn Spent Company's Funds to Cover Expenses for Private Events - Reports

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan CEO who recently fled from Japan to Lebanon while under house arrest, used the company's money for organizing private events abroad, media reported on Thursday, citing a fresh Nissan report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan CEO who recently fled from Japan to Lebanon while under house arrest, used the company's money for organizing private events abroad, media reported on Thursday, citing a fresh Nissan report.

The report that has recently been presented to the Tokyo Stock Exchange by Nissan said that the Amsterdam-based joint venture, Renault-Nissan BV, a management company owned by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance previously chaired by Ghosn, provided money for a party in the Palace of Versailles in France and covered expenses for guests' attendance at Rio de Janeiro's Carnival, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Ghosn's detention is related to accusations that he significantly underreported his income during his time as a chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid 7.8 billion Yen ($71 million) in salary from 2010-2018, but prosecutors allege that he was in fact paid 17 billion yen.

On New Year's Eve, Ghosn issued a statement, saying that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon. Japan's investigative bodies sent a request to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a Red Notice wanted persons notice for Ghosn, which led to a court in Lebanon banning the ex-CEO from leaving the country.

Related Topics

Police France Company Rio De Janeiro Versailles Alliance Japan Lebanon Tokyo Stock Exchange Money Criminals Media From Nissan Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Proposes L ..

45 seconds ago

Russian Lower House Approves Mishustin's Nominatio ..

46 seconds ago

Berlin Says Conference Rare Chance to Secure Lasti ..

48 seconds ago

China Agrees With Putin on 5 Nuclear Powers' Speci ..

50 seconds ago

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Khan, discusses nat ..

15 minutes ago

About 20% of Georgian Citizens Support Country's R ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.