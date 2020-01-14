Ex-Nissan CEO Ghosn to Take Renault to Court to Seek Retirement Payment - Reports

(@imziishan)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan CEO who recently fled from Japan to Lebanon while under house arrest, has announced his intention to take the French carmaker Renault, part of an automotive alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi, to court to demand a retirement payment, Le Figaro reported on Monday.

According to the French newspaper, Ghosn filed a complaint at an employment tribunal in Boulogne-Billancourt, where Renault is headquartered, demanding 250,000 Euros ($278,490) in compensation, which the carmarker did not pay as Ghosn left his post after being arrested in Japan.

The hearing should be held at the end of February, according to the news outlet.

Ghosn, a Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin, was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018. Since April 2019, Ghosn was held on house arrest under close surveillance after being alleged of failing to declare tens of millions of Dollars in income.

On New Year's Eve, Ghosn issued a statement, saying that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon. Japan's investigative bodies sent a request to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a Red Notice wanted persons notice for Ghosn, which led to a court in Lebanon on Thursday banning the ex-CEO from leaving the country.