TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Greg Kelly, one of Nissan's former directors and a close associate of ex-CEO Carlos Ghosn, denied at the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday allegations that he helped Ghosn in financial misconduct.

The hearing, initially scheduled for April but then postponed due to the spread of COVID-19 in Japan, began earlier in the day.

"I deny the allegations that have been made by the prosecutors. I was not involved in a criminal conspiracy," Kelly said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

If convicted, Kelly could face a prison term of up to 10 years.

Ghosn and Kelly were arrested in November 2018 and then released on bail. After Ghosn secretly escaped from Japan to Lebanon in late December 2019, the court decided to consider their cases separately.

Kelly denies that he helped Ghosn to avoid taxes and underreport income. According to Kyodo, the amount of undeclared income from 2010-2017 reached millions of Yen. In addition, Ghosn is suspected of covering his losses from private investments on the company's dime. Media have said that according to the exchange rate at that time, the losses amounted to around $21 million.