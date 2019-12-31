Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn Says Left Japan for Lebanon Escaping From Political Persecution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been under house arrest in Japan, said on Tuesday that he left Japan fleeing from "political persecution," and confirmed he is currently in Lebanon.

On Monday, media reported that Ghosn, a holder of French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, arrived in Beirut. The Japanese Kyodo news agency reported hat he could have left Japan without a permission.

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold," Ghosn said in a statement, quoted by CNBS.

"I have not fled justice ” I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week," Ghosn added.

Ghosn's detention is related to accusations that he significantly underreported his income during his time as a chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid 7.8 billion Yen ($71 million) in salary from 2010-2018, but prosecutors allege that he was in fact paid 17 billion yen. He will stand trial in Japan next year.