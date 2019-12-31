Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn Stays in Lebanon, Met With President - Foreign Ministry Source

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is currently in Lebanon and has already held a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, a source in the Lebanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019)

On Monday, media reports emerged suggesting that Ghosn, a holder of Lebanese citizenship, had arrived in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, Ghosn who has been under house arrest in Japan over his alleged financial misconduct, confirmed he was in Lebanon, adding that he had escaped "injustice and political persecution."

"He has arrived. I have no details. He has returned recently, he has held a meeting with the president of the republic," the source said.