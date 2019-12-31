(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Greg Kelly, one of Nissan's former directors and the right hand of Carlos Ghosn, the company's former chairman who has recently fled to Japan despite being under house arrest there, did not know anything about the latter's departure from the country, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Kelly's lawyer.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Ghosn, a holder of French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, arrived in Beirut. Shortly after that, Ghosn confirmed that he left Japan for Lebanon, saying that he feared "political persecution" in the home country.

Ghosn, who used to be the chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and of all three companies individually, was arrested in Japan in November 2018 along with Kelly, as part of an investigation into the former executives' presumed failure to properly report around $44 million worth of income.

Both Ghosn and Kelly have denied all accusations brought against them. Following his initial arrest, Nissan removed Ghosn from the post of its chairman.