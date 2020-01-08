UrduPoint.com
Ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn Says Ready To Stand Trial Anywhere If Guaranteed Fair Treatment

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:08 PM

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said at a press conference on Wednesday he wanted to clear his name and would stand trial anywhere if he were guaranteed a fair trial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said at a press conference on Wednesday he wanted to clear his name and would stand trial anywhere if he were guaranteed a fair trial.

The 65-year-old skipped bail in Tokyo, where he faced charges of financial misconduct, at the end of last year. He escaped to Lebanon, which does not have an extradition deal with Japan.

"I would be ready to stand trial anywhere where I think I can have a fair trial," he told reporters in Beirut, in response to whether he was ready to stand trial in Lebanon.

Ghosn said his lawyers had told him he faced a five-year-long legal battle in Japan, which he said had a 99 percent conviction rate. He said he was denied visits or calls from his wife, Carole, for over a year despite respecting every condition of his bail.

