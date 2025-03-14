Ex-NOAA Chief: Trump Firings Put Lives, Jobs, And Science In Jeopardy
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 08:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) As the Trump administration prepares for its next wave of Federal layoffs, the former head of a key US climate agency spoke with AFP about its role in public safety, scientific research, and protecting the American economy.
Rick Spinrad, an oceanographer turned government official, capped his career as director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) under the Biden administration.
Q: What has been the impact of so far losing more than 1,200 of the 12,000-strong workforce?
A: Many of NOAA's support functions, including those essential for deploying ships and aircraft, have been cut, preventing the agency from conducting critical stock assessments needed to manage fisheries effectively.
Commercial fishing seasons must soon be established, but without data from stock assessments, setting meaningful seasons will be impossible. That's a $320 billion industry supporting over two million jobs.
