Ex-North Dakota Tribal Representative Gets 5 Years For Bribery Scheme - US Justice Dept.

Published May 16, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Randall Phelan, a former tribal leader in the US state of North Dakota, has received a sentence of five years in prison after being found guilty of accepting bribes and kickbacks, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday

"Beginning around 2013 and continuing through 2020, Phelan solicited and accepted bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $645,000 from a contractor operating on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation," the Justice Department said in a press release. "In exchange for payments, Phelan used his official position to help the contractor's business, including by awarding millions of Dollars in contracts, fabricating bids during purportedly competitive bidding processes, advocating for the contractor with other Tribal officials, and facilitating the submission and payment of fraudulent invoices.

Phelan was a tribal government official with the three affiliated tribes of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) nation.

The Justice Department said in the release that the bribes and kickbacks came as the contractor was involved in construction work on the Fort Berthold reservation, home of the MHA nation.

In October 2022, Phelan pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery with money from US Federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and bribery involving programs receiving federal funds, the release said.

