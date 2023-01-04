Ex-North Korean Foreign Minister, Several Diplomats Likely Executed in 2022 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The former North Korean foreign minister, Ri Yong-ho, and several other foreign ministry officials are feared to have been executed last year, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The executions took place "between the summer and fall" of 2022, the sources were quoted as saying. The sources said the reason for the use of capital punishment against the diplomats was not clear, but specified that several of them worked in the North Korean embassy in the United Kingdom and alleged that it could be linked to some embassy-related issues.

In 2016, the North Korean deputy ambassador to the UK, Thae Yong-ho, defected to South Korea, where he and his family were granted asylum. The North Korean authorities accused the diplomat of embezzlement, sexual acts against a minor and espionage for South Korea.

The Japanese newspaper said it was possible that the alleged executions could be aimed at putting pressure on North Korean diplomats in order to prevent attempts at such an escape.

Ri, who was known as a specialist in US affairs, was replaced as North Korean foreign minister in January 2020.