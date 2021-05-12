Ex-Nurses Aide Gets 7 Life Sentences for Murder at Veterans' Hospitals - US Justice Dept.

A former nursing assistant at a veterans' hospital in the state of West Virginia faces seven consecutive life terms in prison after pleading guilty to killing seven elderly patients with insulin injections - the US Justice Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) A former nursing assistant at a veterans' hospital in the state of West Virginia faces seven consecutive life terms in prison after pleading guilty to killing seven elderly patients with insulin injections - the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"[Reta] Mays was employed as a nursing assistant at the VAMC [Veterans Administration Medical Center], working the night shift during the same period of time that the veterans in her care died of hypoglycemia while being treated at the hospital," the Justice Department said in a press release.

"She admitted to administering insulin to several patients with the intent to cause their deaths."

Mays pleaded guilty in July 2020 to seven counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of seven veterans. She also pleaded guilty to a single count of assault with intent to commit murder involving the death of an eighth patient, the release said.

US District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Mays to seven consecutive life sentences, one for each murder, and an additional 240 months for the eighth victim, according to the release.