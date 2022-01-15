UrduPoint.com

Ex-Obama Adviser Pleads Guilty To Stealing Charter School Funds - Justice Dept.

Published January 15, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) A former Obama administration adviser pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of Dollars from charter schools and faces up to 20 years in prison, US Attorney Damian Williams said on Friday.

"Seth Andrew, a former White House advisor, admitted today to devising a scheme to steal from the very same schools he helped create," Williams said in a press release. "Andrew now faces time in Federal prison for abusing his position and robbing those he promised to help.

"

The release said Andrew pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison. He also agreed to repay the $144,473 he stole from the charter school.

Andrew will be sentenced on April 14, the release said.

Andrew helped create a number of charter schools in New York City in 2005, which led to new opportunities starting in 2013 when he started working for the Department of Education followed up by a role as a senior White House adviser on education, the release said.

