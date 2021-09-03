Ex-Obama Interior Secretary Salazar Sworn In as New US Ambassador to Mexico

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday swore in Ken Salazar, Interior Secretary under former President Barack Obama, to the post of Ambassador to Mexico.

Salazar served as US Secretary of the Department of the Interior in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2013.

Prior to his work for the Obama administration, Salazar served as the Attorney General in the state of Colorado from 1999 to 2013 and as a US senator from 2005 to 2009.

In the private sector, Salazar worked at a law firm called WilmerHale, where he represented clients on energy, environment, natural resources and Native American matters.