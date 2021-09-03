UrduPoint.com

Ex-Obama Interior Secretary Salazar Sworn In As New US Ambassador To Mexico

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Ex-Obama Interior Secretary Salazar Sworn In as New US Ambassador to Mexico

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday swore in Ken Salazar, Interior Secretary under former President Barack Obama, to the post of Ambassador to Mexico.

Salazar served as US Secretary of the Department of the Interior in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2013.

Prior to his work for the Obama administration, Salazar served as the Attorney General in the state of Colorado from 1999 to 2013 and as a US senator from 2005 to 2009.

In the private sector, Salazar worked at a law firm called WilmerHale, where he represented clients on energy, environment, natural resources and Native American matters.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Mexico Post From

Recent Stories

President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

2 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

2 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

2 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.