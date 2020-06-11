(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) One of the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of African American George Floyd posted bond and was released from Hennepin County Jail on Wednesday, the CBS reported citing jail records.

Thomas Lane's bail was set at $1 million.

Lane's attorney Earl Gray said Lane had asked another officer, Derek Chauvin, if Floyd should be rolled on his side. Lane also tried to resuscitate Floyd in an ambulance.

Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.