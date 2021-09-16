Ex-Officer Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty in Police Brutality Case Involving Teen - Reports

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded not guilty on Thursday to using excessive force against a Black teenager in 2017, media reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded not guilty on Thursday to using excessive force against a Black teenager in 2017, media reported.

Chauvin pleaded not guilty to allegations he violated a 14-year-old's civil rights during an encounter in 2017, ABC news said.

The outlet cited the indictment as alleging that Chauvin had grabbed the teenager's throat, hit him on the head with a flashlight and kneeled on his neck and upper back while he was handcuffed and no longer resisting.

The report, citing police department records, said at least 18 complaints were filed against Chauvin during his 19 years of service.

In June, a US court sentenced Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. The 46-year-old Black man was killed in policy custody after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for around 9 minutes.

Floyd's death was caught on video and sparked widespread protests and riots over officer-involved killings of Blacks and systemic racism in the United States