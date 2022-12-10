UrduPoint.com

Ex-Officer Involved In George Floyd Murder Sentenced To 3.5 Years - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Ex-Officer Involved in George Floyd Murder Sentenced to 3.5 Years - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's back while his colleague kneeled on the Black man's neck was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, civil rights Attorney Benjamin Crump said in a statement.

"J. Alexander Kueng is sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison on a state count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd's death," Crump said on Twitter after the sentencing on Friday.

The sentencing of Kueng, he added, for his role in the murder of Floyd delivers yet another piece of justice for the Floyd family.

Kueng pleaded guilty in October as part of a deal that averted what observers say would have been the third long and agonizing trial over Floyd's murder.

He knelt on Floyd's back during the incident in May of 2020 while then-officer Thomas Lane held Floyd's legs and Tou Thao, also an officer at the time, kept bystanders from intervening.

All of the officers were fired and faced state and Federal charges.

Kueng, who is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, appeared at Friday's sentencing hearing via video from a low-security federal prison in Ohio. He declined to address the address the court, CBS reported, The hearing was scheduled to take place Friday morning but was postponed to the afternoon due to technical difficulties.

Floyd's family members opted not to make any victim impact statements.

Kueng's sentencing brings the cases against all of the former officers a step closer to resolution, though the state case against Thao is still pending.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for 9.5 minutes as the Black man repeatedly said he could not breathe. The death sparked a wave of protests after the video of the incident went viral.

