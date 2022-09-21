WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer who helped pin down George Floyd as his colleague knelt on Floyd's neck causing him to die, has been sentenced to a three year prison term for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, NBC news reported on Wednesday.

Lane held down Floyd's legs as he cried out that he couldn't breathe, while another former officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck for nine-and-a-half minutes on May 25, 2020, the report said.

Lane pleaded guilty in May to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. State prosecutors and Lane's attorney had jointly recommended a three-year sentence, the report said.

Lane is serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence in Englewood, Colorado, after being found guilty this summer on a Federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights for not offering medical care after his colleague Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, the report added.