UrduPoint.com

Ex-Officer Thomas Lane Sentenced To 3 Year Prison Term In George Floyd's Murder - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Ex-Officer Thomas Lane Sentenced to 3 Year Prison Term in George Floyd's Murder - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Thomas Lane, a former Minneapolis police officer who helped pin down George Floyd as his colleague knelt on Floyd's neck causing him to die, has been sentenced to a three year prison term for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, NBC news reported on Wednesday.

Lane held down Floyd's legs as he cried out that he couldn't breathe, while another former officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck for nine-and-a-half minutes on May 25, 2020, the report said.

Lane pleaded guilty in May to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. State prosecutors and Lane's attorney had jointly recommended a three-year sentence, the report said.

Lane is serving a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence in Englewood, Colorado, after being found guilty this summer on a Federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights for not offering medical care after his colleague Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, the report added.

Related Topics

Police George Minneapolis May 2020

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

4 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

5 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

5 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.