Ex-Ohio Sheriff Deputy Charged With Murder In 2020 Shooting Of Black Man - Court Document

Fri 03rd December 2021 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) A grand jury issued an indictment charging former Ohio Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade with murder and reckless homicide for his role in the shooting death of Casey Goodson, a court document said.

The indictment document charged Meade with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide for shooting and killing Goodson at his residence in December 2020.

Meade turned himself in on Thursday and will enter a not guilty plea and ask for a reasonable bond during an arraignment hearing on Friday, Meade's attorney Mark Collins said in a statement following the indictment.

Collins said Meade lawfully shot Goodson in fear of his life and the lives of others around him. Meade pursued Goodson after purportedly seeing him point a gun at him and others while driving a car, Collins said. The gun was recovered from the scene of the incident, Collins added.

Meade's ties to the community, his decorated military record and his lack of a criminal record demonstrate that his release does not pose a danger to the public, according to Collins.

