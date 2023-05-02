Ex-Operator of Poloniex Crypto Exchange Fined $8Mln for Sanctions Violations - US Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Poloniex, the US firm once affiliated with the Poloniex cryptocurrency exchange, has agreed to pay nearly $8 million to settle charges of violating US government sanctions imposed on five countries, the Treasury Department said.

"Poloniex agreed to remit $7,591,630 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of sanctions against Crimea, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria," the Treasury Department;s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Monday.

As a one-time crypto exchange operator, Poloniex had nearly 66,000 violations of various sanctions programs, allowing customers from Russia, Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria to trade up to a collective $15 million between January 2014 and November 2019, the statement said.

While Poloniex launched in January 2014, it did not have a sanctions compliance program in place until May 2015.

The compliance program was also not retroactive, allowing customers from sanctioned jurisdictions who were already on the platform to continue using it, the statement said.

"Although Poloniex made efforts to identify and restrict accounts with a nexus to Iran, Cuba, Sudan, Crimea and Syria pursuant to its compliance program, certain customers apparently located in these jurisdictions continued to use Poloniex's platform to engage in online digital asset-related transactions," the statement said.

The Poloniex exchange is currently owned by a consortium of entities, which includes backing from Tron creator Justin Sun, and appears to be the sole remaining US legal entity after the sale of the exchange business.