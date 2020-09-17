UrduPoint.com
Ex-Paraguayan Lawmaker Admits To Role In Global Money Laundering Plot - US Justice Dept.

Thu 17th September 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) A former member of Paraguay's Congress and her husband have admitted to participating in an international money laundering conspiracy, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

"Raimundo Va, 45, pleaded guilty today before US Chief Judge Freda Wolfson to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering," the release said on Wednesday.

"His wife, Cynthia Elizabeth Tarrago Diaz, 41, pleaded guilty on September 15 ...to an information charging her with conspiracy to commit money laundering."

Tarrago, who was a member of Paraguay's Congress until January of 2019, and her husband agreed to accept $2 million from two individuals who represented themselves to be narcotics traffickers, the release said.

A third individual, Rodrigo Alvarenga Paredes, remains free in Paraguay, the Justice Department said.

