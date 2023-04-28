UrduPoint.com

Ex-Parole Officer Sentenced To 87 Months For Witness Tampering - US Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 11:03 PM

A former regional director of parole for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg has been sentenced to seven years and two months in prison and to three years of supervised release for witness tampering, the US Justice Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) A former regional director of parole for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg has been sentenced to seven years and two months in prison and to three years of supervised release for witness tampering, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

"David Jones, 51, admitted that earlier this year, he deliberately withheld information and lied to state and Federal investigators during their investigations of sexual misconduct by a state parole officer whom Jones supervised," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Jones also admitted that, on multiple occasions from 2020 to this year, he repeatedly instructed a witness in the same investigation to lie to federal investigators and to destroy and withhold evidence, the release said.

In addition, Jones admitted to encouraging the witness to delete recordings she had of the parole officer sexually harassing her and he also instructed her to delete evidence of his communications with her, the release added.

