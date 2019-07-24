UrduPoint.com
Ex-Partner of First Trump Security Adviser Found Guilty on 2 Lobbying Charges - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Bijan Kian, a former business partner of President Donald Trump's first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, has been found guilty on two charges related to lobbying for Turkey, US media said on Tuesday.

The charges were related to work that the Flynn Intel Group did in 2016 just before the US presidential election which Trump won, CNN reported.

Flynn, who had agreed to cooperate in the case, was regarded as the prosecution's star witness, but he was not called upon to testify, the report said.

The prosecution was described in US media accounts as originating out of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's wide-ranging investigation into the Trump campaign and its alleged collusion with Russia.

The government of Russia has rejected all such allegations as false, saying they were made up to excuse the election defeat of Trump's opponent - Hilary Clinton - and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

Kian, a 67-year-old businessman and US citizen with an Iranian background, was charged with conspiring to hide his lobbying work for Turkey from the US Justice Department and with acting as an illegal foreign agent.

Prosecutors maintained Kian and Flynn had worked for Turkey, but had kept it secret while Flynn was a major foreign policy adviser to Trump during his presidential campaign. Flynn was forced to resign later becoming the shortest serving National Security Adviser in US history.

