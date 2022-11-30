(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Col. Douglas Macgregor, a former senior adviser to then-US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, said on Tuesday that the United States' approach to the conflict in Ukraine could destroy the Ukrainian state in the next phase of Moscow's special military operation.

"(US President Joe) Biden's 'take no prisoners' conduct of U.S. foreign policy means the outcome of the next phase of the Ukrainian War will not only destroy the Ukrainian state. It will also demolish the last vestiges of the postwar liberal order and produce a dramatic shift in power and influence across Europe, especially in Berlin, away from Washington to Moscow and, to a limited extent, to Beijing," Macgregor wrote for The American Conservative magazine.

Macgregor also believes that the US actions will lead to an increase in Russian military power after the end of the conflict in Ukraine - the opposite result from what Washington expected.

The US military leaders "viewed Russia through a narrowly focused lens that magnified U.S. and Ukrainian strengths but ignored Russia's strategic advantages”geographic depth, almost limitless natural resources, high social cohesion, and the military-industrial capacity to rapidly scale up its military power," the colonel wrote.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.