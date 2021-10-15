Ex-Pentagon Chief Says Sickened by Messy Afghanistan Pullout

Former Pentagon chief Robert Gates admitted in an interview to CBS that watching the US withdrawal from Afghanistan made him physically unwell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Former Pentagon chief Robert Gates admitted in an interview to CBS that watching the US withdrawal from Afghanistan made him physically unwell.

"It was really tough... I actually wasn't feeling very well and I realized it was because of what was happening in Kabul, and I was just so low about the way it had ended," he said in a 60 Minutes interview, set to air on Sunday.

The career security official, who oversaw the Afghan war as secretary of defense under presidents George Bush and Barack Obama, said it "probably did not need to have turned out that way."

Gates argued that Donald Trump and Joe Biden had a lot of time to plan the withdrawal � arguably the most dangerous part of a military operation � since a peace deal was struck with the Taliban in February of last year.