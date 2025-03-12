Ex-Philippine Leader Duterte Bound For Hague Over ICC Drug War Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Lawyers for former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who is bound for The Hague following his arrest on an International Criminal Court warrant tied to his deadly crackdown on drugs, filed a petition Wednesday demanding he be sent back to Manila.
The 79-year-old faces a charge of "the crime against humanity of murder", according to the ICC, for a crackdown that rights groups estimate killed tens of thousands of mostly poor men, often without proof they were linked to drugs.
On Wednesday morning, his lawyers said they had filed a Supreme Court petition on behalf of his youngest daughter, Veronica, accusing the government of "kidnapping", and demanding it be compelled "to bring him back".
"The ICC can only exercise its jurisdiction if a country's national legal system is not functioning," Duterte lawyer Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. told reporters outside the court, insisting the Philippines' judicial system was "working properly".
But palace press officer Claire Castro said cooperating with Interpol on the case was the government's prerogative.
"This is not just surrendering a Filipino citizen, this is surrendering a Filipino citizen who is accused of crimes against humanity specifically murder," she said at a briefing.
At a church in the capital Wednesday, some who lost family members in the crackdown gathered to discuss the former president's arrest.
"Duterte is fortunate, there's due process for him. There was no due process for my son. He will be lying down on a good bed, my son is already rotting at the cemetery," Emily Soriano said of her son Angelito at a press briefing organised by a local rights group.
"For us -- the poor, the victims -- we weren't able to receive that chance (at a trial)," said Llore Pasco, whose two sons were killed in 2017.
President Ferdinand Marcos announced Duterte's departure at a Tuesday press briefing shortly after 11 pm.
"The plane is en route to The Hague in the Netherlands allowing the former president to face charges of crimes against humanity in relation to his bloody war on drugs," said Marcos.
AFP correspondents in Dubai saw the flight land around 4:00 am (0000 GMT).
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..
More Stories From World
-
Trump talks up Tesla in White House show of support for Musk6 minutes ago
-
Marquinhos says PSG have 'no limits' after ousting Liverpool from Champions League6 minutes ago
-
Greenland votes under shadow of Trump6 minutes ago
-
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan6 minutes ago
-
Morocco fights measles outbreak amid vaccine misinformation6 minutes ago
-
Ex-Philippine leader Duterte bound for Hague over ICC drug war case6 minutes ago
-
PSG beat Liverpool on penalties to reach Champions League quarter-finals6 minutes ago
-
Kane tells Bayern to 'keep learning' after Leverkusen stroll16 minutes ago
-
Cash-strapped Man Utd turn to Europa League as season's saviour26 minutes ago
-
Stock markets extend losses over US tariffs, recession fears36 minutes ago
-
Tiger Woods has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon36 minutes ago
-
Tiger Woods has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon56 minutes ago