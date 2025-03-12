Ex-Philippine leader Duterte bound for Hague over ICC drug war case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Lawyers for former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who is bound for The Hague following his arrest on an International Criminal Court warrant tied to his deadly crackdown on drugs, filed a petition Wednesday demanding he be sent back to Manila.

The 79-year-old faces a charge of "the crime against humanity of murder", according to the ICC, for a crackdown that rights groups estimate killed tens of thousands of mostly poor men, often without proof they were linked to drugs.

On Wednesday morning, his lawyers said they had filed a Supreme Court petition on behalf of his youngest daughter, Veronica, accusing the government of "kidnapping", and demanding it be compelled "to bring him back".

"The ICC can only exercise its jurisdiction if a country's national legal system is not functioning," Duterte lawyer Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. told reporters outside the court, insisting the Philippines' judicial system was "working properly".

But palace press officer Claire Castro said cooperating with Interpol on the case was the government's prerogative.

"This is not just surrendering a Filipino citizen, this is surrendering a Filipino citizen who is accused of crimes against humanity specifically murder," she said at a briefing.

At a church in the capital Wednesday, some who lost family members in the crackdown gathered to discuss the former president's arrest.

"Duterte is fortunate, there's due process for him. There was no due process for my son. He will be lying down on a good bed, my son is already rotting at the cemetery," Emily Soriano said of her son Angelito at a press briefing organised by a local rights group.

"For us -- the poor, the victims -- we weren't able to receive that chance (at a trial)," said Llore Pasco, whose two sons were killed in 2017.

President Ferdinand Marcos announced Duterte's departure at a Tuesday press briefing shortly after 11 pm.

"The plane is en route to The Hague in the Netherlands allowing the former president to face charges of crimes against humanity in relation to his bloody war on drugs," said Marcos.

AFP correspondents in Dubai saw the flight land around 4:00 am (0000 GMT).