Ex-Philippine President Duterte Arrested For Crimes Against Humanity

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Ex-Philippine president Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested Tuesday in Manila by police acting on an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant citing crimes against humanity tied to his deadly war on drugs.

The 79-year-old faces a charge of "the crime against humanity of murder", according to the ICC, for a crackdown in which rights groups estimate tens of thousands of mostly poor men were killed by officers and vigilantes, often without proof they were linked to drugs.

"Early in the morning, Interpol Manila received the official copy of the warrant of the arrest from the ICC," the presidential palace said in a statement.

"As of now, he is under the custody of authorities."

The statement added that "the former president and his group are in good health and are being checked by government doctors".

Duterte was arrested after landing at Manila's international airport following a brief trip to Hong Kong.

Speaking to thousands of overseas Filipino workers there on Sunday, the former president decried the investigation, labelling ICC investigators "sons of whores" while saying he would "accept it" if an arrest were to be his fate.

