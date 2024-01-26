Ex-PM, Diplomat DJ Lead Race For Finland Presidency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Finland's former prime minister Alexander Stubb and ex-foreign minister Pekka Haavisto lead a pack of nine candidates running in the country's presidential election on Sunday.
Elected to a six-year term, the president has limited powers.
But he does lead foreign policy together with the government, and the role has therefore gained importance since Finland's eastern neighbour Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Recent Stories
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
More Stories From World
-
Brazil police probe Bolsonaro's ex-intel chief for illegal spying9 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower49 minutes ago
-
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash49 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's import, export value up in Q4 202359 minutes ago
-
China's private sector benefits from 1.69 trln yuan in tax support in 202359 minutes ago
-
China's banking sector assets up in 202359 minutes ago
-
China expands charging facilities to meet growing demand59 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka banks on emotional edge over Zheng in Australian Open final59 minutes ago
-
China hands over equipment to help build capacity of Zambia's Foreign Ministry1 hour ago
-
China extends more inclusive loans to small businesses in 20231 hour ago
-
Russian court extends US journalist Gershkovich's detention by 2 months1 hour ago
-
China to build big data center for new materials1 hour ago