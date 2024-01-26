Open Menu

Ex-PM, Diplomat DJ Lead Race For Finland Presidency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Finland's former prime minister Alexander Stubb and ex-foreign minister Pekka Haavisto lead a pack of nine candidates running in the country's presidential election on Sunday.

Elected to a six-year term, the president has limited powers.

But he does lead foreign policy together with the government, and the role has therefore gained importance since Finland's eastern neighbour Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

