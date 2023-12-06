Ex-PM Johnson apologises to UK Covid victims families

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Boris Johnson on Wednesday apologised for "the pain and the loss and the suffering" caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as he began giving evidence at a public inquiry into his government's handling of the health crisis.

The former prime minister, who has faced a barrage of criticism from former aides for alleged indecisiveness and a lack of scientific understanding during the pandemic, is facing two days in the witness box.

Johnson, who was forced from office last year over lockdown-breaching parties held in Downing Street during the pandemic, accepted that "mistakes" had "unquestionably" been made.

"I understand the feeling of the victims and their families and I'm deeply sorry for the pain and the loss and the suffering to those victims and their families," Johnson said.

Johnson, 59, was briefly interrupted as a protester was ordered from the inquiry room after refusing to sit down during the apology.

"Inevitably we got some things wrong," Johnson continued, before adding "we did our level best" and that he took personal responsibility for decisions made.

The former premier had arrived around three hours early for the proceedings, with some suggesting he was eager to avoid relatives of the Covid bereaved who gathered outside later in the morning.

Nearly 130,000 people died with Covid in the UK by mid-July 2021, one of the worst official per capita tolls among Western nations.

Johnson will insist the decisions he took ultimately saved hundreds of thousands of lives, the Times newspaper reported, citing a lengthy written statement set to be published later Wednesday.